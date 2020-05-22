Bangladesh panel meets Saturday to announce Eid-ul-Fitr date

The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet at the office of Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram on Saturday evening.

The meeting will be presided over by State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah, the Islamic Foundation said in a media briefing.

The country will celebrate Eid, albeit with restrictions, on Sunday if the Shawwal moon in sighted on Saturday. If the moon is not spotted, Eid will be observed a day later on Monday.

If the moon is sighted anywhere in Bangladesh, citizens are requested to report their findings to their local deputy commissioners or Upazila Nirbahi Officers or contact the authorities on the following numbers: 9559493, 955947 and 9558337 (telephone); 9563397 and 9558337 (fax).

Bangladesh has been under lockdown since Mar 26 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.

In an effort to limit the spread of the disease, the government has placed several restrictions on public life, asking citizens to shelter in place and avoid gatherings to maintain social distancing rules.

Similarly, restrictions were also imposed on congregational prayers at mosques to limit the risk of contagion although the government decided to relax the curbs as long as devotees followed a set of safety protocols.

The government, however, has urged Muslims not to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in congregations at Eidgah or on open grounds, but at mosques to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

Worshippers have been requested to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at nearby mosques in their localities.