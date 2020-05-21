Six people dead in five districts as Amphan rages towards Bangladesh coasts

Among the reported fatalities of Wednesday evening, a woman died in Satkhira when high-velocity winds toppled a tree on her, according to Deputy Commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal.

In Patuakhali, a child was reported dead while the body of a Cyclone Preparation Programme member was found there as well.

Galachipa Police OC Monirul Islam said the 6-year old was killed when a branch fell on him during the storm.

In Kalapara Upazila, a CPP team leader, Shah Alam, went missing after his boat sank at Dhankhali's Chhailabunia canal while he was conducting public awareness campaign in the morning. Divers recovered his body after nine hours, said Upazila Executive Officer Abu Hasnat Md Shahidul Haque.

Mathbaria Police OC MD Masuduzzaman said a 55-year-old man, Shahjahan Molla, was crushed under a falling wall during rains in the evening at Pirojpur.

Another senior citizen, a 70-year-old man named Siddiqur Fakir, was crushed by a falling tree in Bhola's Char Dawson, said South Aicha Police OC Harunur Rashid.

In Barguna , 64-year-old businessman Shahidul Islam died around Tuesday midnight after galling sick on his way to a storm shelter. Authorities confirmed that he had been ill before evacuation began.