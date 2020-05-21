Govt to publish SSC results on May 31
The results of the SSC and equivalent examinations will be declared by the government on May 31.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results at 10 am that day via video conference at her official residence Ganabhaban, the education ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
“The prime minister's office confirmed the date and time in a letter to the ministry,” it added.
The results will not be sent to educational institutions to avoid gatherings during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
To avail the results via SMS, students will have to register for the service by typing "SSC<space>first three letters of board’s name<space>roll number<space>2020" and send it to 16222 from any mobile phone at a cost of Tk 2.55.
They can also collect the results from the website of their respective education boards.
Education institutions across the country have been ordered to keep their offices closed on the day of the results.
At least 2.4 million students undertook the SSC and equivalent examinations from Feb 3 to 27.
