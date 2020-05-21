Home > Bangladesh

Cyclone Amphan kills 12 in Bangladesh before turning into land depression

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 May 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2020 12:35 PM BdST

Cyclone Amphan has killed at least 12 people in seven coastal districts before turning into a land depression.

The cyclone is likely to move further in a north-northeasterly direction and weaken gradually, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin. 

Patuakhali, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bhola and Barguna are among the seven districts where casualties were reported, according to district reporters.

In India, the death toll from the cyclone rose to 12.

