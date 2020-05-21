Cyclone Amphan kills 12 in Bangladesh before turning into land depression
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2020 12:35 PM BdST
Cyclone Amphan has killed at least 12 people in seven coastal districts before turning into a land depression.
The cyclone is likely to move further in a north-northeasterly direction and weaken gradually, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.
Patuakhali, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bhola and Barguna are among the seven districts where casualties were reported, according to district reporters.
In India, the death toll from the cyclone rose to 12.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to publish SSC results after Eid-ul-Fitr
- 16 dead as Cyclone Amphan batters Bangladesh, India
- Super cyclone Amphan begins barrelling into Bangladesh
- Cyclone Amphan slams into India, loses some intensity
- Over 1 million customers lose power supply as Amphan hits Bangladesh coast
- Bangladesh reports 16 more virus deaths, cases surge by 1,617
- Toronto was obeying social distance rules. Then came adorable baby foxes
- Cyclone Amphan loses intensity and turns into land depression
- Xi offers Hasina Chinese experts to fight COVID-19
- Bangladesh evacuates 2.4m people to cyclone shelters as Amphan eyes coast