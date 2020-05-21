Cyclone Amphan: 500 homes flooded after dam collapses in Noakhali

It caused the water level to rise higher than usual leaving the ground floors of several storm shelters submerged.

bdnews24.com correspondents in Char Ishwar, Nijhum Dwip and Sonadia Union in Hatiya reported extensive damage on Wednesday.

More than 500 homes surrounding the dam in Char Ishwar Union have been flooded. But no casualties were reported as people were moved to storm shelters earlier,” said Rashed Uddin, acting chairman of Char Ishwar Union Parishad.

A vast area in Nijhum Dwip is inundated as dams collapsed due to the extreme pressure of tidewaters. Many homes and roads were submerged and thousands of people from this low-lying area took refuge in local cyclone centres, said Mehraj Uddin, chairman of Nijhum Dwip Union Parishad.

Several embankments were also breached in Sonadia Union.

“The homes were damaged after some dams collapsed. The flooding had started around 3pm,” said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Rezaul Karim.