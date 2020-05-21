Bangladesh reports 22 virus deaths and 1,773 new cases, both single-day records
Bangladesh has registered 22 more fatalities from COVID-19 and 1,773 new cases over a 24-hour period, setting grim milestones on both counts.
The body count from the disease climbed to 408 after the deaths of 19 men and three women in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to government.
The caseload surged to 28,511 in the same period, DHGS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Thursday.
Another 395 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals during that period, bringing the tally to 5,605, she added.
A total of 10,262 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours.
Globally, over 5 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 328,227 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
