Amphan death toll swells to 15 in Bangladesh as cyclone turns into land depression

Casualties have been reported in Jashore, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Satkhira, Jhenaidah, Chandpur, Barguna and Bhola, according to bdnews24.com's district correspondents.

In India, the death toll from the cyclone rose to 72.

Most of the dead were hit by uprooted trees or houses that collapsed as the cyclone barrelled into the country from the Bay of Bengal, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rainfall, while more than half of the people in the country lost power supply.

The cyclone moved further inland and weakened gradually. At least 11 people have received treatment for injuries at Jashore General Hospital since Wednesday evening, Dr Abdur Rashid of its emergency department said.

Five people died in Jashore, three in Pirojpur while Patuakhali registered two fatalities as the cyclone left a trail of destruction across the country's coastal districts. Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Bhola, Chandpur and Barguna recorded one death each.

In Jashore's Chougachha Upazila, Khanto Begum, 45, and her daughter Rabeya, 13, died when a tree uprooted by the gusting winds fell on their house in Chandpur village. Khanto’s son Al-Amin was also injured in the incident.

In Sharsha Upazila, Muktar Ali, 35, from Bagachra Union and Moyna Khatun, 25, from Goga Pashchimpara were killed by collapsing trees as well while the latter’s husband Shajahan Ali was left injured. Another death in Jashore was recorded in Bagharpara – Doly Begum, 48, who suffered similar fate.

Shahjahan Molla, 55, a native of Pirojpur's Mathbaria, succumbed to his injuries severely injured when a wall crashed on top of him as the storm ripped through the area.

The effects of the violent winds and water surge caused by the cyclone also resulted in the deaths of 70-year-old Gelonur Begum in Pirojpur's Dhupoti village and 50-year-old Shah Alam in Umidpur village.

Uprooted trees also caused the death of Nadira Begum, 55, from Jhenaidah's Halidhani village late Wednesday.

An unidentified housewife also died in a similar incident in Satkhira's Kamalnagar, according to the district's Deputy Commissioner SM Mostafa Kamal.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Jannat Begum from Chandpur’s Balia union was hit by a falling tree branch while she was picking mangoes during the storm on Wednesday night. Her family discovered the body in the morning, local representative said.

In Patuakhali’s Galachipa, 6-year-old 'Rashed' suffered similar fate on his way to a cyclone shelter. His mother was injured in the incident.

An official at the Cyclone Preparedness Programme named Shah Alam drowned when a boat capsized in the rough waters of Chailabunia canal in Patuakhali. Divers recovered his body nine hours later.

In Barguna, Shahidul Islam, 64, a restaurant owner, died from cardiac arrest on his way to the cyclone shelter, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masuma Akhter.

Siddique Fakir, 70, was injured when a tree fell on him during the storm on Wednesday afternoon in Charfason, Bhola. He died while receiving treatment in Charfason Upazila Health Complex.