13 dead as truck overturns in Gaibandha

  Gaibandha Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 May 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2020 03:55 PM BdST

At least 13 people have died after a goods-laden truck overturned in Gaibandha's Palashbari Upazila.

The passengers were returning home from Dhaka when the truck veered out of control and crashed on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway in the Upazila's Jundaha on Thursday, according to police.

Informed of the matter, law enforcers and fire service personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the victims, said Palashbari Police OC Masudur Rahman.

The authorities could not immediately identify the dead but the truck's driver and his helper fled the scene, he added.

