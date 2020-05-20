Private hospital doctors demonstrate for Eid festival allowance in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2020 05:39 AM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 05:39 AM BdST
The doctors, teachers and employees of a private medical college hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara have demonstrated demanding festival allowance ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Modern Hospital Teachers and Doctors Welfare Association organised the human-chain protest on Tuesday noon.
Bangladesh Medical Studies and Research Institute, a private organisation, runs both the Uttara Modern Medical College Hospital and Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, according to a statement from the protesters.
The service rules of the two hospitals are almost similar to those for public servants, but the authorities decided not to give the doctors, teachers and employees their festival allowances citing the coronavirus crisis.
The demonstrators threatened to hold more protests if their demand went unmet.
“The two hospitals are run by trustee boards, who are behaving like owners now,” the association’s General Secretary Maruf Bin Habib told bdnews24.com on Tuesday night.
“What will the COVID-19 frontline workers do if they go unpaid in such a crucial time. The authorities did not pay the festival allowances for the Bengali New Year either,” he said.
Uttara Modern Hospital Director Brig Gen Khademul Insan told bdnews24.com the executive committees of the two hospitals had been informed about the issue.
