Planning Minister Mannan survives highway car accident unscathed
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2020 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 11:14 PM BdST
Planning Minister MA Mannan’s car has been hit head-on by another car on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narsingdi’s Raipura.
The minister was unharmed after the accident near Nikuthi bus-stand on Wednesday morning, the police said.
Planning Minister MA Mannan speaking at the release of the UNDP’s Human Development Report-2019 in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The driver of a Narayanganj-bound car lost control and the vehicle hit the minister’s SUV, Mannan’s chauffeur Md Neser told reporters.
Mannan’s car was badly damaged at the front and dented at the side, he added.
The driver of the car that slammed Mannan’s vehicle was arrested, Md Shahin, sub-inspector of Raipura Police Station, said.
