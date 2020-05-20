Over 1 million customers lose power supply as Amphan hits Bangladesh coast

More than one million consumers in at least 17 associations of the Rural Electrification Board have lost electricity.

Apart from this, almost 40,000 customers of West Zone Power Distribution Company have lost electricity supply.

The cyclone started crossing the Bangladesh coast around 5pm on Wednesday packing a wind speed of around 160 to 180kph rising to 200kph within 80km of its centre, meteorologist Abdul Mannan told bdnews24.com.