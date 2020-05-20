Over 1 million customers lose power supply as Amphan hits Bangladesh coast
Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2020 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 09:07 PM BdST
With Cyclone Amphan descending on the coast of Bangladesh, heavy winds and rains snapped power supply to much of the coastal zone on Wednesday evening.
More than one million consumers in at least 17 associations of the Rural Electrification Board have lost electricity.
Apart from this, almost 40,000 customers of West Zone Power Distribution Company have lost electricity supply.
The cyclone started crossing the Bangladesh coast around 5pm on Wednesday packing a wind speed of around 160 to 180kph rising to 200kph within 80km of its centre, meteorologist Abdul Mannan told bdnews24.com.
