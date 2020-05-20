Hasina says Bangladesh ready to save lives from  Cyclone Amphan

She made assurance while speaking at a meeting of the National Disaster Management Council via a video call from the Ganabhaban on Wednesday morning.

“The prime minister said in the meeting that we are prepared and we leave the rest to God. This is a natural phenomenon, we still pray to God so that he keeps us safe,” said prime minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

“We also pray that the storm weakens before arriving in Bangladesh… This disaster has come at a time when the government is busy tackling the coronavirus crisis,” he added,

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has elevated the storm alert to great danger signal 9 for Chattogram and Cox's Bazar ports as the very severe cyclonic storm reached within 290 km of the country’s coastline.

The cyclone is expected to cut its path through the Bangladesh and West Bengal coast near the Sundarbans on Wednesday evening, according to the Met Office.

Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to keep hoisted great danger signal No. 10.

The cyclone may whip up tidal waves 10-15 feet higher than usual in the islands of coastal districts and low lands of shoals.

The prime minster said it was difficult to speculate the path of the storm. “We have to be fully prepared and when it hits our coasts, it would be even more devastating if it occurs during the full moon.”

She was happy that the authorities set up 13,241 storm shelters and so far more than two million people have been evacuated to safety

“I am always communicating (with relevant authorities), everyone is sending me news. I thank them for that and appreciate all the efforts they have put in to making proper preparations,” said the prime minister.

She added that the government has designed policies regarding the preparations in times of such disaster.

Hasina reflected on her memories of the 1991 cyclone, which killed hundreds of thousands of people due to a lack of preparation by the authorities.

“We have the National Disaster Management Council now and the committees responsible in every areas regarding this are well aware of (the procedures for preparation) now,” she said.