Garment workers demand wages, bonuses in Dhaka protests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2020 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 01:16 PM BdST
Disgruntled garment workers have taken to the streets to demand payment of wages and Eid-ul-Fitr bonuses in another round of protests in Dhaka during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown.
The protesters occupied the Postogola Bridge and its adjoining road early Wednesday to press home their demands, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill, according to police.
Police are working to contact the owners of the factories and persuade the workers to end their protest, he added.
Meanwhile, angry garment workers of Shamsher Apparel also descended on the capital's Gulshan 1 circle in protest around 10 am Wednesday, police said.
The protesters were demanding that their Eid-ul-Fitr bonuses be paid in full, he said.
Police later reached out to the factory authorities who provided assurances to the workers over the payment.
