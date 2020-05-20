Cyclone Amphan claims a life in Bangladesh as it makes landfall

Siddique Fakir, 70, of Dakshin Aicha was on his way to Char Fasson by sharing a motorcycle to collect his old-age allowance when the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, local police chief Harunur Rashid said.

Siddique was rushed to the Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex with “critical injuries”, Harunur said. The elderly man died undergoing treatment there, Harunur added.

The victim had a deep cut on the head and breathing complications, Shovon Kumar Bosak, a physician at the health facility, said.

He died just after the medics gave him oxygen, Shovon added.

The cyclone made landfall in India's West Bengal around 3pm.