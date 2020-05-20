Bangladesh reports 16 more virus deaths, cases surge by 1,617
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2020 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 03:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 16 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, bringing the total to 386.
The caseload surged by 1,617, the highest single-day jump, to 26,738 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to government data.
The tally of recoveries also climbed to 5,207 after another 214 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Wednesday.
A total of 10,207 were tested at 43 authorised laboratories across the country, with United Hospital the latest to join the fold, added Nasima.
Globally, over 4.9 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 323,413 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
