Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to great danger signals for key ports

Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to keep hoisted great danger signal No. 10.

The storm is expected to cut its path through the Bangladesh and West Bengal coast near the Sundarbans on Wednesday evening, according to the Met Office.

The great danger signal is used when the wind speed crosses 89 kmph, which means the cyclonic storm will affect the ports as it passes through. Cyclone Amphan is moving north-westwards over the bay.

At 9 am Wednesday, the very severe cyclonic storm was situated about 525 km southwest of Chattogram port, 515 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar, 345 km southwest of Mongla and 370 km south-southwest of Payra.

Under the influence of the cyclone, low-lying areas in the coastal districts and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surges climbing 10-15 feet above the normal astronomical tide, said meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Amphan weakened from a super cyclone to an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" on Tuesday, with parts of Odisha and West Bengal experiencing strong winds and heavy rain as it hurtled towards the coastline.

Amphan is only the second "super cyclone" to form in the northeastern Indian Ocean since records began. Meteorologists expect the storm to pack winds gusting up to 185 when it sweeps over West Bengal's Digha and Bangladesh's Hatiya.

Amphan is only the second "super cyclone" to form in the northeastern Indian Ocean since records began. Indian Navy is on "high alert" on the east coast for relief efforts, an official statement said.

Seven districts of Bengal are vulnerable to the impact of the cyclone with Kolkata, which is close to the coast, also on alert.

The Indian Met Office has also warned of flying objects, uprooting of electricity poles and boats getting torn away as a result of the strong winds generated by the storm. Astorm surge of about four-six metres above the astronomical tide is also expected to inundate the low-lying coastal areas in Bengal.

The sea was rough at Patenga beach in Chattogram on Tuesday under the influence of super cyclone Amphan. Photo: Suman Babu

Authorities in Bangladesh and eastern India scrambled to move millions of villagers away from coasts expected to suffer widespread damage from a super cyclone, a task complicated by the battle against the coronavirus.

Bangladesh announced evacuations of about 2.2 million people to avoid casualties on Tuesday evening.

The cyclone has come at a time when the country is already grappling with another major crisis in the form of an escalating coronavirus outbreak. The disease has so far sickened more than 25,000 people and killed 370 as the government continues to enforce a nationwide lockdown to curtail its spread.

The authorities have accordingly vowed to maintain physical distancing rules to limit the risk of contagion at the shelters.

More than 300,000 people have been evacuated in Bengal, while 100,000 have been evacuated to safety in Odisha, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

Authorities in the states of Odisha and West Bengal were moving families to more than 1,000 shelters and hastily repurposing quarantine facilities soon after easing the world's biggest lockdown against the virus, which has infected more than 100,000 and killed 3,163.

The Indian authorities also ordered cyclone shelters to maintain social distancing rules strictly, in a bid to fight the coronavirus.