Bangladesh Army to deploy landslide response experts in Rohingya camps during cyclone

The coastal areas may experience wind speed of up to 140-160 kilometres in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy rainfalls during the passage of the cyclone on Wednesday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.

The rain warning also triggered fears of landslides in the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, where more than 1 million refugees live in muddy, wooden shacks on hills.

A team of experts with experience in tackling landslides was ready to be deployed at the camps to save the forcefully displaced nationals of Myanmar, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Navy has relocated the Rohingya refugees, who had recently been taken to Bhasan Char island, to mainland storm shelters, it added.

The directorate said the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force were ready to respond to all emergencies under the Armed Forces Division in coordination with civil administrations.