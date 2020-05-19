Food aid distributed in Kurigram by Wide Angle Foundation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 12:54 PM BdST
Wide Angle Foundation, a voluntary organisation, is providing humanitarian assistance to those who have become unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The organisation handed out packets of food as Ramadan gifts among hundreds of distressed families in Char Rajibpur Upazila of Kurigram on Saturday, while maintaining a social distance.
The food aid included 10 kg rice, 3 kg potatoes, 1 kg red lentils, 1 kg salt, 1 litre soybean oil, 1 kg sugar, vermicelli and soap.
Besides, it also distributed new clothes among the orphans and other children.
The non-profit organisation had been distributing food items and cooked food in various areas of Narsingdi and Narayanganj since the beginning of the pandemic.
Everyone has suffered due to the virus, said Humayun Kabir, founder and CEO of Wide Angle Foundation. Although the government and various organisations have been working to help the victims, the assistance barely reaches the riverine chars, he said.
"That is why we are trying to deliver food aid to these remote char areas."
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Super cyclone Amphan hurtling towards Bangladesh
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- Coronavirus vaccine trial by Moderna shows promising early results
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Six members of S Alam family contract coronavirus
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccines
- Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning
- ‘My mindset during chases is simple’: Kohli gives Tamim a peek into his batting mantra