Food aid distributed in Kurigram by Wide Angle Foundation

The organisation handed out packets of food as Ramadan gifts among hundreds of distressed families in Char Rajibpur Upazila of Kurigram on Saturday, while maintaining a social distance.

The food aid included 10 kg rice, 3 kg potatoes, 1 kg red lentils, 1 kg salt, 1 litre soybean oil, 1 kg sugar, vermicelli and soap.

Besides, it also distributed new clothes among the orphans and other children.

The non-profit organisation had been distributing food items and cooked food in various areas of Narsingdi and Narayanganj since the beginning of the pandemic.

Everyone has suffered due to the virus, said Humayun Kabir, founder and CEO of Wide Angle Foundation. Although the government and various organisations have been working to help the victims, the assistance barely reaches the riverine chars, he said.

"That is why we are trying to deliver food aid to these remote char areas."