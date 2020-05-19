Bangladesh suspends river transport services as Amphan nears coastline

Ferry crossings along with other services were halted from 1 pm Tuesday in line with the orders of BIWTC Chairman Khaja Mia.

All vessels will remain docked until further notice, he told bdnews24.com.

The five major routes along which transport vessels operate are Paturia-Daulatdia, Shimulia-Kathalbari, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Laxmipur-Bhola and Bheduria-Laharhat.