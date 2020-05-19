Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh suspends river transport services as Amphan nears coastline

Published: 19 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST

Bangladesh has suspended all river transport services across the country as Cyclone Amphan moves closer to the coastline with growing intensity.

Ferry crossings along with other services were halted from 1 pm Tuesday in line with the orders of BIWTC Chairman Khaja Mia.

All vessels will remain docked until further notice, he told bdnews24.com.

The five major routes along which transport vessels operate are Paturia-Daulatdia, Shimulia-Kathalbari, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Laxmipur-Bhola and Bheduria-Laharhat.

