Bangladesh suspends river transport services as Amphan nears coastline
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST
Bangladesh has suspended all river transport services across the country as Cyclone Amphan moves closer to the coastline with growing intensity.
Ferry crossings along with other services were halted from 1 pm Tuesday in line with the orders of BIWTC Chairman Khaja Mia.
The five major routes along which transport vessels operate are Paturia-Daulatdia, Shimulia-Kathalbari, Chandpur-Shariatpur, Laxmipur-Bhola and Bheduria-Laharhat.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Super cyclone Amphan hurtling towards Bangladesh
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Coronavirus vaccine trial by Moderna shows promising early results
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- Six members of S Alam family contract coronavirus
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- India raises alert for West Bengal, Odisha as Cyclone Amphan intensifies
- ‘My mindset during chases is simple’: Kohli gives Tamim a peek into his batting mantra
- Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning
- Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccines