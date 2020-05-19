Bangladesh records 21 more virus deaths, caseload tops 25,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 02:51 PM BdST
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh has risen to 370 after 21 new fatalities were registered in a daily count.
Another 1,251 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, bringing the caseload to 25,121, according to government data.
The tally of recoveries also climbed to 4,993 with 408 infected patients released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.
A total of 8,449 samples were tested at 41 authorised labs around the country during that period, she added.
Globally, over 4.8 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 318,599 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
