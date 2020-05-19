Bangladesh parliament to convene for budget session Jun 10 amid coronavirus outbreak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 12:41 AM BdST
The parliament is sitting from June 10 for the 2020-21 fiscal year’s budget as the coronavirus pandemic batters the economy.
Usually budget sessions are longer than ordinary sessions, but there could be changes in the upcoming one called by President Md Abdul Hamid on Monday.
Last year, the budget session had 21 working days.
Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury had earlier said this year they would consider the situation before making a decision on the length and other factors related to the session.
On Apr 18, the MPs held the shortest parliament session in Bangladesh’s history.
A limited number of selected MPs wearing face masks joined that session and they sat keeping physical distance.
MPs had their temperature taken before they entered the parliament building.
A handful of Parliament Secretariat officials came for the session.
An official told bdnews24.com on Monday that the budget session would be adjourned on the opening day after a condolence motion is placed over the death of Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah on May 6.
