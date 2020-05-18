Home > Bangladesh

Three more public representatives face removal over coronavirus aid embezzlement

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 May 2020 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 10:12 PM BdST

Three more union council members have been suspended for allegedly misappropriating government aid meant for the poor to help them cope up with the coronavirus shutdown.

The local government ministry issued separate orders suspending the public representatives on Monday.

Kulsum Begum, a member of Palashbari Union in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi Upazila, is among the three public representatives suspended on Monday.

Kulsum Begum, a member of Palashbari Union in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi Upazila, is among the three public representatives suspended on Monday.

They were asked to explain within 10 days why they should not be expelled.

The latest actions take the number of such suspension in the country to 59.

Twenty of those punished are union council chairpersons, 36 members, one district council member and two municipal councillors.

The union council members suspended on Monday are Abdur Razzaq Sheikh of  Aliabad Union in Faridpur Sadar Upazila, Nilufa Khatun of Islampur Union in Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar Upazila and Kulsum Begum of Palashbari Union in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi Upazila.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.