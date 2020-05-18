Three more public representatives face removal over coronavirus aid embezzlement
Published: 18 May 2020 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 10:12 PM BdST
Three more union council members have been suspended for allegedly misappropriating government aid meant for the poor to help them cope up with the coronavirus shutdown.
The local government ministry issued separate orders suspending the public representatives on Monday.
Kulsum Begum, a member of Palashbari Union in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi Upazila, is among the three public representatives suspended on Monday.
The latest actions take the number of such suspension in the country to 59.
Twenty of those punished are union council chairpersons, 36 members, one district council member and two municipal councillors.
The union council members suspended on Monday are Abdur Razzaq Sheikh of Aliabad Union in Faridpur Sadar Upazila, Nilufa Khatun of Islampur Union in Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar Upazila and Kulsum Begum of Palashbari Union in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi Upazila.
