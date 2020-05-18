Three more public representatives face removal over coronavirus aid embezzlement

The local government ministry issued separate orders suspending the public representatives on Monday.

Kulsum Begum, a member of Palashbari Union in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi Upazila, is among the three public representatives suspended on Monday.

They were asked to explain within 10 days why they should not be expelled.

The latest actions take the number of such suspension in the country to 59.

Twenty of those punished are union council chairpersons, 36 members, one district council member and two municipal councillors.

The union council members suspended on Monday are Abdur Razzaq Sheikh of Aliabad Union in Faridpur Sadar Upazila, Nilufa Khatun of Islampur Union in Brahmanbaria’s Bijoynagar Upazila and Kulsum Begum of Palashbari Union in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi Upazila.