Six members of S Alam family contract coronavirus
Chattogram Bureau bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2020 11:07 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 11:07 PM BdST
A vice-chairman of S Alam Group, one of the leading conglomerates of Bangladesh, and five other members of the family have tested positive for COVID-19.
The police have locked their home in the port city’s Sugandha Residential Area down after the results came from the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, Panchlaish Police Station SI Abu Taeb said on Monday.
The five infected brothers are S Alam Group Vice-Chairman and Al-Arafah Islami Bank Chairman Abdus Samad, NRB Global Bank Director Morshedul Alam, and S Alam Group directors Rashedul Alam, Shahidul Alam and Osman Ghani.
All six have isolated themselves at home, a person close to the family told bdnews24.com.
Saiful, his wife, and some other members of the family are in Singapore. All are well, his aide Akiz Uddin said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh braces for Amphan as cyclone approaches amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh raises danger signal as Amphan intensifies into super cyclone
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- Coronavirus vaccine trial by Moderna shows promising early results
- No one gets in or out of Dhaka, Bangladesh Police chief warns
- US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat