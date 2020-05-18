Six members of S Alam family contract coronavirus

The police have locked their home in the port city’s Sugandha Residential Area down after the results came from the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, Panchlaish Police Station SI Abu Taeb said on Monday.

Among the patients, five are group Chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam Masud’s brothers while the other is a woman.

The five infected brothers are S Alam Group Vice-Chairman and Al-Arafah Islami Bank Chairman Abdus Samad, NRB Global Bank Director Morshedul Alam, and S Alam Group directors Rashedul Alam, Shahidul Alam and Osman Ghani.

All six have isolated themselves at home, a person close to the family told bdnews24.com.

Saiful, his wife, and some other members of the family are in Singapore. All are well, his aide Akiz Uddin said.