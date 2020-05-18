Shopping goes on behind shutters risking COVID-19 infection in Chattogram

They flee at the first sign of law enforcers at Bahar Lane of the market.

The police have detained nine shoppers and traders after using a drone to film their transgressions.

“We asked them to continue their business by following the health directives provided by the government,” Kotwali Police OC Md Mohsin told bdnews24.com. “But many keep their shops locked but leave an employee outside.”

“Upon the arrival of shoppers they open their shops, let them enter and close them again. They conduct their sales without following guidelines and flee when they see the police.

“On getting complaints, we deployed a drone over the area and detained nine people.”

OC Mohsin said the detainees face charges under the infectious disease control law.