Historian Muntassir Mamoon wins battle against COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2020 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 05:19 PM BdST
Dhaka University teacher Muntassir Mamoon, who was hospitalised with COVID-19, has returned home after making a full recovery.
“I have returned home this afternoon after making a full recovery. Now, I can say that I'm absolutely corona-free,” Mamoon, a professor of history, told bdnews24.com on Monday.
Mamoon thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the doctors at the Combined Military Hospital for ensuring that he underwent advanced treatment for the disease.
"I also thank the countless people who have prayed for me and wished me well."
The 69-year old was admitted to the Mugda Medical College Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 before being shifted to the ICU on May 3 as his condition worsened. His test result later came back positive for the coronavirus infection.
The hospital had also formed a medical board to oversee his treatment but he was subsequently transferred to CMH for better treatment on May 7.
It is suspected that the historian contracted the virus from his mother Jahanara Khatun, a COVID-19 patient, a close family friend said.
Mamoon has written numerous books on history. He is also involved with the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, which was formed to push for punishment for the crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.
