BSMMU introduces online appointment to reduce patient suffering

From now on, patients will be able to avail services from the ‘fever clinic’ and COVID-19 laboratory after filling up online forms.

Patients will have to register a day before their planned consultations with the doctors, said BSMMU. The registrations will begin at 8 am every day and nobody will be provided services without prior appointment, it added.

The appointment form is available on the BSMMU website.

BSMMU will notify the meeting schedule via SMS after registration. The patients have to show their SMS to avail services at the fever clinic and laboratory.

Freedom fighters, doctors and health workers, journalists and members of the police will be able to register within their stipulated quota, BSMMU authorities said.

Those who will receive appointments in special quotas will have to show their identity cards while receiving medical services.