Bangladesh prepares 12,078 shelters as Amphan grows in intensity
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2020 06:09 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 06:11 PM BdST
Bangladesh has readied 12,078 cyclone shelters in the coastal regions as the ‘Amphan’ is growing in intensity turning from ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm into a super cyclone.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman announced the development via a virtual press conference on Monday.
The storm will turn into a super cyclone by Monday night, he said, and added that the shelter homes will be able to keep 5,190,144 people under safe roofs as the cyclone sweeps over the coastlines.
All preparations are being taken ‘following the health safety guidelines’ amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Instructions have been given to prepare the cyclone shelters so that evacuees may maintain physical distance and wear masks while arriving at the storm shelters. Volunteers are making announcements to draw everyone to the shelters, State Minister Enamur said.
“We have also made it clear that not a single person should lose their life. Those at risk will be brought into shelters by Tuesday evening,” he said.
A total of 2,560 people were moved into shelters by Monday afternoon.
Bangladesh issued danger signal No. 7 for Mongla and Payra ports and No. 6 for Chattogram and Cox's Bazar as Cyclone Amphan continued to gain strength.
The shelters are being supplied 100 tonnes of rice, Tk 5 million in cash -- Tk 3.1 million for baby foods and Tk 2.8 million for foods for cows. Additionally, another 4,200 packets of dry foods have also been sent as reserves for the shelters.
Authorities have been asked to set up an alternative power source in case of power cuts in the shelter homes, while medical teams comprising civil surgeons have been formed with emergency supplies of medicines, the state minister added.
The LGED, on emergency notice, has been asked to look into the repairs of any roads of bridges which route the people into the shelters.
The Ministry of Water Resources has been asked to be on the ready in case of any failing dams.
- 21 new virus deaths, cases surge by 1,602
- Cyclone evacuation starts Tuesday
- Another policeman dies from virus
- BSMMU opens online appointment
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclone
- Taposh starts off with sacking 2 top officials
- Battery-run rickshaws move to main roads
- Police send gifts to COVID-19 patient
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh braces for Amphan as cyclone approaches amid coronavirus crisis
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- Bangladesh reports 1,273 virus cases in steepest daily jump, death toll hits 328
- No one gets in or out of Dhaka, Bangladesh Police chief warns
- US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat
- Bangladesh private hospitals fail to pay doctors on time during shutdown: survey