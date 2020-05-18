Bangladesh braces for Amphan as cyclone approaches amid coronavirus crisis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2020 02:37 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 02:37 AM BdST
Just as the coronavirus outbreak ravages Bangladesh, the nation is gearing up to face a range of humanitarian crises as the Amphan, now a severe cyclonic storm, is approaching its coasts
If it maintains its current trajectory, the cyclone may hit the coastal districts around the dawn of May 19, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said on Sunday after a virtual meeting at the Secretariat.
Cyclone shelters are being prepared so that evacuees may maintain physical distance. People will be moved there if the cyclone’s arrival appears imminent, the state minister said.
“We have instructed the DCs (deputy commissioners) in the coastal districts to prepare an additional number of shelters so that people can take shelter there maintaining social distancing measures,” State Minister Enamur said.
The shelters are being supplied with sufficient dry foods and food for cows to avoid a food crisis there. Authorities have been asked to set up an alternative power source in case of power cuts in the shelter homes.
Bangladesh raised the storm alert to local cautionary signal No. 4, as Cyclone Amphan moved further to the north-west on Saturday.
Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Shah Kamal said shifting people along the coasts to shelters will begin once the Met Office raises the storm alert at least to signal No. 5.
All preparations are being taken ‘following the health safety guidelines’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. A meeting was held on May 15 with 19 deputy commissioners of coastal areas, including those from Chattogram, Barisal and Khulna, he told bdnews24.com.
The cyclonic storm intensified gradually and is moving towards the bay of West Orissa and West Bengal in India, meteorologists at the Met Office said on Sunday morning.
- Taposh starts off with sacking 2 top officials
- Battery-run rickshaws move to main roads
- Police send gifts to COVID-19 patient
- Freedom fighter Momtaz Begum dies
- Doctors at private hospitals go unpaid
- Record spike in COVID-19 cases
- Warning signal No. 4 over Cyclone Amphan
- Virtual courts off to a rocky start
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh reports 1,273 virus cases in steepest daily jump, death toll hits 328
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- 'Hello learned Samsung': e-justice off to a rocky start in Bangladesh
- New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home -Cuomo
- Bangladesh private hospitals fail to pay doctors on time during shutdown: survey
- Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease
- Saudi Arabia’s big dreams and easy living hit a wall