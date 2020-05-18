As Cyclone Amphan looms, Bangladesh plans to start evacuations Tuesday

Cyclone Amphan intensified into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to strengthen further as it bears down on the coastlines of Bangladesh and India's West Bengal, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologists believe the storm could transform into a 'super cyclone' packing winds of 265 kmph.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Monday, Kamal said the cyclone is likely to cut its path through Bangladesh's coasts sometime between Tuesday midnight and Wednesday evening. "We will start moving people into cyclone shelters from Tuesday afternoon."

The cyclone was moving northwards at a speed of 13 kmph and was centred over the west bay and adjoining areas at 6 am on Monday.

At that time, it was situated about 1,150 km south-southwest of Chattogram Port, according to the Met Office.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the cyclone centre was about 110 kmph rising to 130 kmph in gusts and squalls.

The Met Office has advised Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports to hoist the Local Cautionary Signal No. 4 with the sea set to remain very rough near the eye of the storm.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.