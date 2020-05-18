As Cyclone Amphan looms, Bangladesh plans to start evacuations Tuesday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2020 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 02:05 PM BdST
The government will begin evacuating people in Bangladesh's coastal regions to safety on Tuesday as Cyclone Amphan approaches with growing intensity, according to Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Shah Kamal.
Cyclone Amphan intensified into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to strengthen further as it bears down on the coastlines of Bangladesh and India's West Bengal, according to the Met Office.
Meteorologists believe the storm could transform into a 'super cyclone' packing winds of 265 kmph.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Monday, Kamal said the cyclone is likely to cut its path through Bangladesh's coasts sometime between Tuesday midnight and Wednesday evening. "We will start moving people into cyclone shelters from Tuesday afternoon."
The cyclone was moving northwards at a speed of 13 kmph and was centred over the west bay and adjoining areas at 6 am on Monday.
At that time, it was situated about 1,150 km south-southwest of Chattogram Port, according to the Met Office.
The Met Office has advised Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports to hoist the Local Cautionary Signal No. 4 with the sea set to remain very rough near the eye of the storm.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.
- Taposh starts off with sacking 2 top officials
- Battery-run rickshaws move to main roads
- Police send gifts to COVID-19 patient
- Freedom fighter Momtaz Begum dies
- Doctors at private hospitals go unpaid
- Record spike in COVID-19 cases
- Warning signal No. 4 over Cyclone Amphan
- Virtual courts off to a rocky start
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 1,273 virus cases in steepest daily jump, death toll hits 328
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- Bangladesh braces for Amphan as cyclone approaches amid coronavirus crisis
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- Bangladesh private hospitals fail to pay doctors on time during shutdown: survey
- US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- No one gets in or out of Dhaka, Bangladesh Police chief warns
- Police reinforce curbs on flow of people in and out of Dhaka during lockdown