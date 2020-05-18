Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh

Meteorologists believe the storm is likely to intensify further and transform into a 'super cyclone' packing winds of 265 kmph. However, the storm could weaken prior to making landfall, the Meteorological Department in India said.

According to the Indian Met Office, Amphan may pass between Digha in West Bengal and Hatya in Bangladesh on Wednesday evening.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the storm is likely to cut its path through the Khulna and Chattogram coasts between early morning and evening on Wednesday.

The cyclone was moving northwards at a speed of 13 kmph and was centred over the west bay and adjoining areas at 6 am on Monday.

At that time, it was situated about 1,150 km south-southwest of Chattogram Port, according to the Met Office.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the cyclone centre was about 110 kmph rising to 130 kmph in gusts and squalls, at that time

The storm may intensify further and move north-northeast before sweeping through the Khulna and Chattogram coasts on Wednesday, said Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik.

The Met Office has advised Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports to hoist the Local Cautionary Signal No. 4 with the sea set to remain very rough near the eye of the storm.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.

“We’ll issue the next bulletin after observing the nature of the storm. The cautionary signals may be raised accordingly,” said Senior Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

Bangladesh is already grappling an escalating coronavirus outbreak and it now braces for another humanitarian crisis with cyclone Amphan looming.

Cyclone shelters are being prepared so that evacuees may maintain physical distance. People will be moved there if the cyclone’s arrival appears imminent, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said on Sunday.

The shelters are being supplied with sufficient dry foods and food for cows to avoid a food crisis there. Authorities have been asked to set up an alternative power source in case of power cuts in the shelter homes.

Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Shah Kamal said shifting people along the coasts to shelters will begin once the Met Office raises the storm alert at least to signal No. 5.

All preparations are being taken ‘following the health safety guidelines’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. A meeting was held on May 15 with 19 deputy commissioners of coastal areas, including those from Chattogram, Barisal and Khulna, he told bdnews24.com.