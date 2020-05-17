Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has fired two top officials of Dhaka South City Corporation immediately after taking charge as mayor.
They are Additional Chief Engineer Md Asaduzzaman and Deputy Chief Revenue Officer Yusuf Ali Sarder.
The city corporation did not detail the reasons behind the removal of the duo in the notice issued on Sunday. It cited public and city corporation’s interests.
Taposh, on his first day at office earlier in the day, said he wants to free DSCC of corruption.
He asked the officials to do their job sincerely and honestly.
Taposh threatened tough action against graft.
The former MP took charge as mayor officially on Saturday after being elected as the ruling Awami League’s candidate in February.
