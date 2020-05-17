Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 May 2020 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2020 10:45 PM BdST

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has fired two top officials of Dhaka South City Corporation immediately after taking charge as mayor.

They are Additional Chief Engineer Md Asaduzzaman and Deputy Chief Revenue Officer Yusuf Ali Sarder.

The city corporation did not detail the reasons behind the removal of the duo in the notice issued on Sunday. It cited public and city corporation’s interests.

Taposh, on his first day at office earlier in the day, said he wants to free DSCC of corruption.

He asked the officials to do their job sincerely and honestly.  

Taposh threatened tough action against graft.

The former MP took charge as mayor officially on Saturday after being elected as the ruling Awami League’s candidate in February.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.