Battery-powered rickshaws hit key roads in Dhaka amid transport shutdown
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2020 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2020 08:55 PM BdST
Battery-run rickshaws usually operate in alleys to dodge the police as these are banned in Dhaka due to the risk of accidents involved with the high-speed light vehicles.
But with public transit shut down over coronavirus dragging on, the three-wheelers are now running on the empty main roads and people are also taking the battery-run rickshaw rides to travel faster despite the safety risks.
Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Malibagh, hired a battery-run rickshaw for a trip to Notun Bazar at Tk 80.
“I’m aware of the risk of accident, but I must travel fast,” he added.
He knew all too well that the police may seize his vehicle. But he was past caring because he was making “good money”. He brings home Tk 300-350 after paying the owner Tk 150.
Schoolteacher Mobarak Hossain was travelling to Segunbagicha by a battery-run rickshaw.
“I know that battery-run rickshaws don’t have permission from the city corporations. But autorickshaw fare is very high,” he said.
The police were also taking action. They seized battery-run rickshaws in Kadam Fountain, Gulistan, Mouchak and some other areas.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh reports 1,273 virus cases in steepest daily jump, death toll hits 328
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Government orders revision of lists of coronavirus cash aid beneficiaries after ‘irregularities’
- FDA halts coronavirus testing programme backed by Bill Gates
- Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease
- 'Hello learned Samsung': e-justice off to a rocky start in Bangladesh
- New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home -Cuomo
- Saudi Arabia’s big dreams and easy living hit a wall