Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears

The cyclonic storm has intensified gradually and is moving towards the bay of West Orissa and West Bengal in India, said meteorologists.

With the present speed, the storm is expected to hit the coast in two days, Monwar Hossain, a weatherman at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said on Sunday.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm at around 9 pm on Saturday.

The cyclone moved north-westwards at a speed of 6 km per hour and was centred over the southeast bay at 6 am on Sunday.

At that time, it was situated about 1,345 km south-southwest of Chattogram Port, 1,280 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar Port, 1,275 km south-southwest of Mongla Port and 1,255 km south-southwest of Payra Port.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre was about 62 kmph rising to 88 kmph in gusts and squalls, at that time.

Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, said Monwar Hossain. “It is likely to make a landfall on May 19 or 20 at Orissa or West Bengal in India while leaving an impact on Bangladesh as well,” he said.

Amphan turned into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, with a higher possibility of turning into a very severe cyclonic storm in 24 hours, and a devastating cyclone on Tuesday, said the Indian Met Office. The wind speed is likely to rise to 190 kmph or more, it said.

The Met Office has asked Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 4 as the sea will remain rough.

Fishing boats and trawlers have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.

The Met Office also said a light heat wave may continue sweeping over Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rangamati, Rajshahi, Pabna, Patuakhali districts and Khulna Division on Sunday.