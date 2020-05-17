242 Bangladesh nationals flying home from US amid pandemic

A chartered plane of Qatar Airways left Washington’s Dulles International Airport around 11pm local time on Friday with the Bangladeshis on board, Shamim Ahmed, the press minister at the Bangladesh embassy in the US, told bdnews24.com.

Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin and other embassy staffers saw them off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to arrive at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka early on Sunday.

The returnees include students, tourists, businesspeople and government and private employees. .

They had taken medical certificates confirming that they are not COVID-19 patients.