Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’

The storm over the southeast bay and adjoining southwest bay moved slightly northwestwards over the same area, the Met Office said in a special bulletin on Saturday night.

It was centred about 1,355 kilometres from Chattogram Port, 1,290km from Cox’s Bazar Port and Mongla Port and 1,270km from Payra Port at 9pm.

“It is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction,” the Met Office said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54km of the cyclone centre was about 62kph rising to 88kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.