Shoppers shy away from Dhaka street hawkers who brave ban, coronavirus scare
Sumon Mahmud, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2020 05:50 AM BdST Updated: 16 May 2020 05:50 AM BdST
The streets in Gulistan and surrounding areas of Dhaka usually bustle with crowds of customers buying clothes before Eid that pedestrians needed to zigzag through.
The pavements of Muktangan Road from Gulistan, Baitul Mukarram, Bangabandhu
Avenue, and Zero Point are empty this year with the Eid-ul-Fitr only over a week ahead.
Farida Khatun, a customer from Wari, said she would not buy anything for herself during the Eid this year because she was short on cash. “I’m here to buy only a dress for my child,” she said.
‘Rafique’, a hawker, was shouting to attract customers for pants. He said he lowered the price by Tk 100 to Tk 200 but no customer came.
Jibon Islam, a vendor near Mouchak, said he sold only six panjabis in two days.
“I brought some children’s clothes ahead of Eid, but there is no taker even though I am offering prices as low as Tk 50,” he said.
“I don’t know how we will live on,” he added, noting that they could not make money during the Bangla New Year as well.
