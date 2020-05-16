Shoppers shy away from Dhaka street hawkers who brave ban, coronavirus scare

The pavements of Muktangan Road from Gulistan, Baitul Mukarram, Bangabandhu

Avenue, and Zero Point are empty this year with the Eid-ul-Fitr only over a week ahead.

The vendors defied a government ban and brave the coronavirus infection risks to restart business. But they have failed to draw the usual flocks of shopper, mainly the low-income families.

Farida Khatun, a customer from Wari, said she would not buy anything for herself during the Eid this year because she was short on cash. “I’m here to buy only a dress for my child,” she said.

‘Rafique’, a hawker, was shouting to attract customers for pants. He said he lowered the price by Tk 100 to Tk 200 but no customer came.

Jibon Islam, a vendor near Mouchak, said he sold only six panjabis in two days.

“The coronavirus has brought a drought to the footpath shops,” Selim Uddin, a vendor on a Ramna Bhaban pavement, said.

“I brought some children’s clothes ahead of Eid, but there is no taker even though I am offering prices as low as Tk 50,” he said.

“I don’t know how we will live on,” he added, noting that they could not make money during the Bangla New Year as well.