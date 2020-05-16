Government orders revision of lists of coronavirus cash aid beneficiaries after ‘irregularities’

The deputy commissioners of all the districts have been instructed to revise the lists after verification within Sunday.

Some lists consisting of mobile numbers of the beneficiaries have the same numbers more than once, Abul Khair Md Maruf Hasan, deputy secretary to the ministry, told bdnewes24.com on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Mar 14 launched the scheme to provide five million households with Tk 2,500 each amid the coronavirus lockdown that has left a large portion of the population jobless.

She sent the money to five beneficiaries in each of the 64 districts via mobile financial services to inaugurate the programme.

Deptuty Secretary Maruf Hasan said they have not sent money to the rest of the beneficiaries.