Government orders revision of lists of coronavirus cash aid beneficiaries after ‘irregularities’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2020 10:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2020 11:09 PM BdST
The disaster management and relief ministry has ordered revised lists of coronavirus cash aid beneficiaries amid reports that some of the names were duplicated to embezzle money.
The deputy commissioners of all the districts have been instructed to revise the lists after verification within Sunday.
Some lists consisting of mobile numbers of the beneficiaries have the same numbers more than once, Abul Khair Md Maruf Hasan, deputy secretary to the ministry, told bdnewes24.com on Saturday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Mar 14 launched the scheme to provide five million households with Tk 2,500 each amid the coronavirus lockdown that has left a large portion of the population jobless.
She sent the money to five beneficiaries in each of the 64 districts via mobile financial services to inaugurate the programme.
Deptuty Secretary Maruf Hasan said they have not sent money to the rest of the beneficiaries.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Trump pointedly criticises Fauci for his testimony to congress
- Muslims attack Hindu man over Facebook post, clash with police in Bhola again
- Another banker dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Shahid Afridi wins auction to buy Mushfiqur’s bat to aid the poor amid coronavirus crisis
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- When cupid loses his arrow: The travails of a matchmaker in times of coronavirus pandemic
- Bangladesh's virus caseload nears 21,000, death toll hits 314
- Bangladesh issues alert as depression intensifies over Bay of Bengal
- Bangladesh firm Z&Z says its fabric can kill coronavirus within two minutes
- Gilead to end coronavirus drug trials, adding to access worry