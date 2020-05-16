Bangladesh's virus caseload nears 21,000, death toll hits 314

The COVID-19 caseload surged to 20,995 on the back of 930 new cases confirmed in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery count also jumped to 4,117 after another 235 COVID-19 patients were released from hospital in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

A total of 6,782 samples were tested at authorised labs across the country during that period, she added.

Globally, over 4.54 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 307,736 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.