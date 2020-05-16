Bangladesh locks Rohingya refugee camp block down after coronavirus cases
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2020 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2020 09:40 PM BdST
The authorities in Bangladesh have put a block of the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar on lockdown after detecting four COVID-19 cases there.
Special measures have been taken to stop coronavirus from spreading in the F Block of DW Refugee Camp the world’s largest refugee settlement in Ukhiya’s Kutupalong, Mahbub Alam Talukder, the refugee, relief and repatriation commissioner, said on Saturday.
The authorities confirmed four novel coronavirus cases in the block on Thursday and Friday.
Around 5,000 members of the Rohingya ethnic community, who took shelter in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution and brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine, reside in the block.
More than 800 families on the block have been asked not to leave their shanties. The shanties have been marked with red flags under special security protocols.
Movement of aid workers and other refugees inside the camp has been restricted.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Trump pointedly criticises Fauci for his testimony to congress
- Muslims attack Hindu man over Facebook post, clash with police in Bhola again
- Another banker dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- When cupid loses his arrow: The travails of a matchmaker in times of coronavirus pandemic
- Shahid Afridi wins auction to buy Mushfiqur’s bat to aid the poor amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh's virus caseload nears 21,000, death toll hits 314
- Bangladesh firm Z&Z says its fabric can kill coronavirus within two minutes
- Keenly-watched COVID-19 vaccine ‘won't be expensive’, developer says
- Bangladesh issues alert as depression intensifies over Bay of Bengal