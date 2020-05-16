Bangladesh locks Rohingya refugee camp block down after coronavirus cases 

Special measures have been taken to stop coronavirus from spreading in the F Block of DW Refugee Camp the world’s largest refugee settlement in Ukhiya’s Kutupalong, Mahbub Alam Talukder, the refugee, relief and repatriation commissioner, said on Saturday.

The authorities confirmed four novel coronavirus cases in the block on Thursday and Friday.

Around 5,000 members of the Rohingya ethnic community, who took shelter in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution and brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine, reside in the block.

More than 800 families on the block have been asked not to leave their shanties. The shanties have been marked with red flags under special security protocols.

Movement of aid workers and other refugees inside the camp has been restricted.