Another banker dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka

Shahidul Islam Khan was the deputy general manager of planning and research at state-owned Rupali Bank’s headquarters in the capital.

The 48-year-old passed away at the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Dhaka on Friday evening, Khan Iqbal Hossain, the general manager of a branch of the bank, told bdnews24.com.

Shahidul left behind his wife a daughter and a son. The daughter is a ninth grader.

The 6-year-old son was also infected with the virus and being treated at home, Iqbal said.

Shahidul was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago after testing positive for the coronavirus, its coordinator Shihab Uddin told bdnews24.com.

“He was at the intensive care unit. He had other complications besides COVID-19,” Shihab said.

Hailing from Tangail’s Bhuapur, Shahidul lived with his family at Basabo in the capital.

The body was taken to Bhuapur for burial, Iqbal said.

Muztaba Shahriar, the first vice president of privately run City Bank’s human resource department, died from the respiratory illness at the Mugda General Hospital on Apr 26.