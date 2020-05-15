Three more Rohingyas infected with COVID-19 at refugee camps
Three more individuals in the Rohingya community have been diagnosed with COVID-19, taking the tally of infection at the refugee camps to a total of four cases.
The first COVID-19 case in an overcrowded refugee camp in Ukhiya was reported on Thursday.
Another 186 samples were tested in Cox’s Bazar on Friday, from which 23 cases came back positive and three of them were Rohingyas, the district’s Civil Surgeon Md Mahbubur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
He, however, could not confirm from which camp those samples were collected. The first case was found in a refugee from the Kutupalong camp.
The civil surgeon on Thursday said two Rohingya refugees contracted the virus but later the authorities confirmed that one refugee tested positive while the other patient was a Bangladeshi.
A total of 34 refugee camps in Teknaf and Ukhiya shelter more than a million Rohingya refugees. The camps have been on lockdown since Mar 11 to prevent the spread of the disease among the refugees.
International organisations expressed concerns over the possibilities of the spread of the coronavirus in the camps as it is almost impossible to maintain physical distancing measures there.
