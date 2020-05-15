Man dies in ‘gunfight’ in Khilgaon

Belal Hossain, 29, was arrested in Goran on Thursday afternoon and later taken to a hideout called ‘Shekher Jaiga’ to aid the law-enforcement agency’s raid to recover firearms, said Mashiur Rahman, chief of Khilgaon Police Station.

As the police arrived on the scene around 11 pm, a gang of criminals opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. Belal was found injured in the gunfight after the criminals fled the scene, according to a version of the incident given by the police.

Belal was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and sent to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police recovered a pistol and a magazine from the scene, said OC Mashiur Rahman, adding that Belal earned himself a nickname in the crime world for using sharp weapons in robbery. Belal, a native of Cumilla, used to live in Jatrabari.