Man dies in ‘gunfight’ in Khilgaon
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2020 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2020 01:20 PM BdST
A man, named in 16 cases of murder, robbery and drug peddling, has died in a “gunfight” with police in the Khilgaon neighbourhood of Dhaka on Thursday.
Belal Hossain, 29, was arrested in Goran on Thursday afternoon and later taken to a hideout called ‘Shekher Jaiga’ to aid the law-enforcement agency’s raid to recover firearms, said Mashiur Rahman, chief of Khilgaon Police Station.
As the police arrived on the scene around 11 pm, a gang of criminals opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. Belal was found injured in the gunfight after the criminals fled the scene, according to a version of the incident given by the police.
Belal was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and sent to the morgue for an autopsy.
Police recovered a pistol and a magazine from the scene, said OC Mashiur Rahman, adding that Belal earned himself a nickname in the crime world for using sharp weapons in robbery. Belal, a native of Cumilla, used to live in Jatrabari.
