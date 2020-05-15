‘Fear of death can’t stop life’, Hasina says as Bangladesh loosens lockdown

“Life cannot be at standstill no matter what,” she said at an event at the Ganbhaban in Dhaka to mark the launch of a programme to provide 5 million families with Tk 2,500 each amid the coronavirus crisis on Thursday.

“We’ve eased some rules because everyone needs some earnings during Ramadan,” she said.

Experts are, however, concerned over the risk of a larger outbreak as the COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly after the economy was reopened.

The government locked Bangladesh down more than one and a half months ago.

Hasina said it would not be possible to confine people to home for such a long time when many of them have lost their jobs.

“The pain of hunger is greater than the fear of death,” she remarked.

“And for how many days will the children stay at home? They must be allowed to study,” the prime minister said.

She urged all to follow the health safety advices and avoid infection.

Hasina claimed Bangladesh was more successful in containing the outbreak than many other countries because her government had acted early.

She noted that the government had recruited thousands of doctors and nurses to ensure health care services amid the outbreak.

She described the measures taken by the government to ensure food security.

“We are working so that no one suffers from a lack of food or medical treatment,” Hasina said.