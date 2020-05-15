Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify: Met Office

The depression was centred about 1,350 km south-southwest of Chattogram port at 12 pm Friday, according to the Met Office.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, said Senior Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.

The low-pressure area, which initially formed over south Andaman Sea, triggered a spell of sweltering heat and humidity in various parts of the country.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 km of the depression centre was about 40 kph, rising to 50 kph in gusts or squalls, the Met Office said. The sea will remain moderate near the depression centre, it added.