Bangladesh virus caseload tops 20,000 after record daily spike, body count hits 298

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 May 2020 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2020 02:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed 1,202 new coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, the highest in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 20,065.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 298 after 15 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to government data.

The recovery count also rose to 3,882 after another 279 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Friday.

A total of 8,582 samples were tested, the most in a single day, at 41 authorised labs across the country, she added.

Globally, over 4.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 302,493 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

 

