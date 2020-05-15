Bangladesh virus caseload tops 20,000 after record daily spike, body count hits 298

The death toll from the disease climbed to 298 after 15 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to government data.

The recovery count also rose to 3,882 after another 279 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Friday.

A total of 8,582 samples were tested, the most in a single day, at 41 authorised labs across the country, she added.

Globally, over 4.44 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 302,493 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.