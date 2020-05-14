UNICEF welcomes the release of Bangladesh children from detention

As a response to the disruption of regular court proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court established virtual courts for children with support from UNICEF, the UN agency said in a statement on Thursday.

“The children’s courts expedite the trial of children in conflict with the law with a view to releasing them from juvenile detention centres to avoid their possible infection with COVID-19,” UNICEF said.

Since public court proceedings were postponed in March, the number of children detained has increased. Their number is now is almost twice the capacity of the juvenile detention centres. More than 1,000 children awaiting trial or sentenced for petty crimes are currently held in three centres.

With limited staff and logistical support, and with inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, it is exceptionally difficult for children and staff to practise physical distancing or to self-isolate to minimise the risk of infection, UNICEF said.

“These facilities can become hotspots of infection where the virus incubates and spreads.”

Bangladesh put in place an ordinance to introduce virtual courts on May 9, and the first virtual courts for children began operating on May 12. UNICEF provides technical support to the Department of Social Services and the centres to manage the court procedures.

“I wholeheartedly commend the decision to introduce virtual children’s courts and very much welcome the release of children from detention. The wellbeing and protection of children must be at the centre of our response to COVID-19. By acting with a sense of urgency on all fronts, we can prevent the pandemic from transforming into a lasting crisis for children,” said Tomoo Hozumi, UNICEF representative in Bangladesh.

Following the release on Wednesday of the first group of seven children, several hundred children can be released in the next two weeks, according to the statement.

Bangladesh has a juvenile justice system. At the same time, it needs to further strengthen a court setup that caters better to the needs of children. UNICEF works actively with the Supreme Court Special Committee on Child Rights and the Ministry of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for improved justice for children, including child-friendly courts. Sixteen out of 102 courts now offer a less intimidating environment and have staff trained on child rights.