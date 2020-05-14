Thailand flies back 197 citizens from Bangladesh amid virus lockdown
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 04:59 PM BdST
Another 197 citizens of Thailand, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban amid the coronavirus lockdown, have left Dhaka for home by a special flight.
A chartered Thai Lion Air plane took off from Shahjalal International Airport around 11am on Thursday.
Earlier on Apr 17, as many as 35 Thai nationals returned home from Bangladesh by a special flight.
Another special flight will be arranged, if necessary, to fly back more Thai nationals, the Embassy of Thailand said in a statement.
