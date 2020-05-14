Home > Bangladesh

Thailand flies back 197 citizens from Bangladesh amid virus lockdown

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2020 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 04:59 PM BdST

Another 197 citizens of Thailand, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to a travel ban amid the coronavirus lockdown, have left Dhaka for home by a special flight.

A chartered Thai Lion Air plane took off from Shahjalal International Airport around 11am on Thursday.

Thai Ambassador Arunrung Phothong Humphreys and other officials saw them off at the airport.

Earlier on Apr 17, as many as 35 Thai nationals returned home from Bangladesh by a special flight. 

Another special flight will be arranged, if necessary, to fly back more Thai nationals, the Embassy of Thailand said in a statement.

