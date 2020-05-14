Police shuffle five top officers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 04:07 PM BdST
The government has reshuffled five high-ranking police officers in the latest shake up of the law-enforcement agency.
A deputy inspector general and four superintendents of police have been assigned to new workplaces, the home ministry announced on Thursday.
Mofizuddin Ahmed, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), has been transferred to the Sylhet range as DIG.
DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman has been seconded to the Police Headquarters while SP Md Harun Or Rashid was attached to Dhaka Metropolitan Police from the headquarters.
The authorities have also swapped the roles of Faridpur Police Superintendent Md Alimuzzaman and Meherpur Police Superintendent SM Murad Ali.
