National Professor Anisuzzaman dies at 83
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 05:35 PM BdST
National Professor Anisuzzaman has died during treatment in a hospital at the age of 83.
He passed away at Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital at 4:55 pm on Thursday, his son Ananda Zaman said.
Aside from a combination of heart and kidney ailments, Prof Anisuzzaman was also suffering from a blood infection, according to his son.
More to follow
