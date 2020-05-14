Coronavirus is not causing ‘that many’ deaths in Bangladesh, health minister says

“You know that there are many diseases that are deadly. But I think this [COVID-19] is not a terrible disease. Coronavirus is not causing that many deaths in Bangladesh,” he said at an event in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an orientation workshop of 2,000 doctors and 6,000 nurses appointed recently to fight COVID-19. Only 40 doctors were allowed to join the event due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to official tally, the virus has infected around 18,000 people and caused 269 deaths in Bangladesh.

Globally, over 4.26 million coronavirus cases have been officially confirmed and more than 291,000 have died.

The rate of fatality from the disease in Bangladesh is 1.5 percent, far less than those of the most affected countries.

The rate is 15 percent in France, 14 percent in the UK and Italy, 11 percent in Spain, 17 percent in Belgium, 6 percent in the US, 3.3 percent in India and 2.1 percent in Pakistan.

But people doubt Bangladesh’s data due to the absence of mass testing. The health minister and the ministry have also been criticised over their coronavirus response.

“We’ve seen that around 80 percent coronavirus patients recover without any help. Many don’t even show symptoms. Only 10 to 15 percent patients need hospitalisation. They also recover with normal treatment,” Minister Zahid said.

To the new medics, he said: “You have been recruited for COVID-19. In a sense, it has brought you fortune. So, please don’t back off while treating the patients. Take care of them as if they are your family.”